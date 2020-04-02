Left Menu
COVID-19: Masks worth lakhs seized; one held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:08 IST
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hoarding three-ply masks worth over Rs 35 lakh in the western suburb of Santacruz, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Dheeraj Heritage Building in Santacruz (west) on Wednesday night and seized over 1 lakh three-ply masks, worth more than Rs 35 lakh, an official said.

Mahendra Ramsundar Koli was arrested for hoarding the masks and selling them at prices higher than the MRP, he said. "An electronics dealer, Koli purchased the masks in bulk and engaged in black marketing to make money," senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said.

The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act, he said, adding that further probe is underway. The police have been taking stringent action against hoarders and black marketers of essential commodities in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

