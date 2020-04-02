Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland CM holds video conference with DCs, SPs on COVID-19

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-04-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 23:10 IST
Nagaland CM holds video conference with DCs, SPs on COVID-19

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers of the districts to take stock of the healthcare faciilties to tackle COVID-19. Minister for Planning and Coordination and State Spokesperson for COVID-19, Neiba Kronu, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Pangnyu Phom and other senior government officials attended the meeting.

The CM said that Nagaland has so far no positive case of coronavirus. He told the district officials "We have to prepare ourselves for any eventuality". The CM thanked the tribal Hohos, NGOs and other civil society organisations for actively supporting and helping the government in all possible ways.

Rio announced that Rs 10 lakh will be given by the government as ex-gratia to any health worker afflicted by Covid-19 while in the line of duty. Meanwhile, Minister Neiba Kronu while briefing media persons with regard to the tracking of all the individuals from Nagaland, who attended the religious congregation at Nizamudding in New Delhi, said that till now contacts have been established with 48 such individuals.

The minister informed that of 40 samples sent for testing from Nagaland, 32 samples tested negative while 8 results are awaited. Currently, 3,561 persons are under quarantine at government facilities and self home quarantine, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Videos

Latest News

UK health minister back at work after COVID-19 recovery, pledges more tests

The UKs Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who had been self-isolating after his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, returned to the frontline to address the daily Downing Street briefing on Thursday, during which he set out the governments strategy ...

Keen Gaming add 'ah fu' as three players depart

Keen Gaming are in the midst of overhauling their Dota 2 roster, losing three players. The team announced Thursday the departures of Liu Kamma Chang and Jiang Destiny An, who cited personal reasons. Kamma was moved to the inactive roster. S...

ANALYSIS -Brazil's Bolsonaro isolated, weakened by coronavirus denial

At a tense cabinet meeting on Saturday in the Brazilian presidents official residence, Jair Bolsonaro found himself isolated.The far-right leader convened the emergency meeting in Brasilias modernist Alvarado Palace to resolve a dispute wit...

Facebook launches fact-checking service on WhatsApp in Italy to fight coronavirus hoaxes

Facebook Inc. launched a service in Italy to check the accuracy of information on coronavirus circulating on its messaging platform WhatsApp, the U.S. tech firm said on Thursday. In a fresh attempt to fight manipulated content, Facebook sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020