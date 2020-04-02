COVID-19: LG calls for universal usage of masks in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday called for universal usage of masks to contain the spread of coronavirus in the Union Territory. Murmu was chairing a high-level meeting of administrative secretaries at Raj Bhavan to review the efforts of the administration for management, containment and prevention of COVID-19, an official spokesman said. The meeting was informed that the health department has sufficient stock of protective equipment including masks for distribution among frontline workers and efforts are being made to scale up the production by involving self-help groups (SHGs) and private entrepreneurs locally, he said.

Further, it was decided that as a preventive measure, the administration shall facilitate the availability of masks for all the people in the UT, the spokesman said. The Lt governor outlined that so far the UT has been able to control the spread of virus due to pro-active participation of people across J&K. However, a sustained awareness campaign among the people across the UT is imperative to bring about a behavioral change in the society while breaking the chain of of the disease, he said. Murmu directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to install decontamination tunnels at all hospitals on priority and other important public places with high footfall eventually, the spokesman said.

The Lt governor asked for intensifying contact tracing campaign especially of people who had recently attended a religious congregation at Delhi. He directed for conducting testing of such people and their contacts to control the spread of coronavirus in J&K.

While discussing the importance of agriculture and horticulture sector, the Lt governor directed to ensure that industrial units involved in manufacturing of seed, fertilizer, cattle feed etc are allowed to function, the spokesman said..

