6 more COVID-19 cases in Agra linked to Nizamuddin Markaz

Six more people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, have tested positive for coronavirus in Agra. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city has now risen to 10. "28 people attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation from Agra. We have received reports of six people who have been tested positive," said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)

