6 more COVID-19 cases in Agra linked to Nizamuddin Markaz
Six more people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, have tested positive for coronavirus in Agra. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city has now risen to 10.ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 08:58 IST
Six more people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, have tested positive for coronavirus in Agra. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city has now risen to 10. "28 people attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation from Agra. We have received reports of six people who have been tested positive," said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.
The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Agra
- India
- Delhi
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Maharashtra
- Telangana
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
Indian Embassy asks US to address concerns of Indian students
Bar Council of India hails nomination of former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to RS
EXCLUSIVE-India mulls up to $1.6 bln rescue plan for aviation sector after coronavirus -sources
Indian players are way more talented than me: Marcus Stoinis
DBS Bank India takes steps to support COVID-19 relief measures