COVID-19: Yogi govt to disburse over Rs 871 cr to pensioners
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government will soon disburse advance monthly pensions to over 86 lakh senior citizens, widows and differently-abled persons in the state.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 11:03 IST
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government will soon disburse advance monthly pensions to over 86 lakh senior citizens, widows and differently-abled persons in the state. The Uttar Pradesh government will transfer over Rs 871 crore to more than 86 lakh beneficiaries under several pensioners' schemes, directly in their bank accounts. The Chief Minister also interacted with pensioners from different parts of the state earlier today.
Total 86,71,781 beneficiaries will be given financial aid of Rs 871 crore. The step comes soon after the government provided financial aid of Rs 611 crore to MNREGA workers in the wake of COVID-19 threat. Financial support will be provided to the beneficiaries of various schemes including old-age pension scheme, pension for widows and pension for divyang.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Government has issued orders that strict action will be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) against those who attack police personnel anywhere in the state during coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)
