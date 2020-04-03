Punjab extends crop procurement date upto June 15

Punjab government has extended the crop procurement date from April 15 to June 15 in order to assist the farmers in selling their farm produce. This comes in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. "Due to the coronavirus pandemic curfews have been imposed but we are prepared and we have to delay the procurement season by 15 days. We have extended the procurement date up to June 15 for purchasing every grain from the farmers," said Punjab Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

He further informed that close to 1,800 procurement centres are to be set up to ensure that procurement is done smoothly. "We are working with the agriculture department in order to come up with a system so that there are no crowds at the procurement centres," he said. "There may be a fall in procurement quantity as there might have been stock affected by inclement and inconsistent weather. But we assure the farmers that their crops would be safely procured," he added.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)

