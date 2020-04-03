Left Menu
Badrinath temple to reopen for devotees on April 30

The Badrinath shrine located in the district will be reopened for devotees on April 30.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:06 IST
Badrinath Temple [Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Badrinath shrine located in the district will be reopened for devotees on April 30. Like every year, the gates of the famous Lord Vishnu temple will be ceremoniously opened amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

The region today morning received fresh snowfall. The doors of Badrinath, like the other Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand, are closed every year at the onset of winter in October-November when they become snowbound. (ANI)

