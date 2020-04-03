Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar to start home delivery of groceries soon

For the smooth management of situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has rolled out an order stating that grocery owners in Srinagar will have to designate two officials each from their store for taking orders 'telephonically.'

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:20 IST
Srinagar to start home delivery of groceries soon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

For the smooth management of situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has rolled out an order stating that grocery owners in Srinagar will have to designate two officials each from their store for taking orders 'telephonically.'

The administration further stated that these officials will "deliver the orders to respective places within minimum delivery charges within a radius of 3 kilometers around the store."

"Any sort of deviation from official orders, reported by the observer shall call for penalization of the store owner and the store shall be sealed immediately, the notification read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalaao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Germany enlists industrial giants for protective gear procurement

Berlin is enlisting German multinationals and their networks of contacts abroad, especially in China, to secure protective clothing and equipment in the fight against the coronavirus, the health ministry said Friday. The health ministry pro...

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus weighs sharp cut in A320 series plane production -sources

Airbus is studying a sharp cut in output of its top-selling A320 plane series in light of industrial and delivery challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis, four people familiar with the matter said. Airbus may have to cut its official mon...

US STOCKS-Futures dip ahead of payrolls, business activity data

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, with investors awaiting data on non-farm payrolls and business activity to assess the extent of the economic hit from the coronavirus.Wall Street gained about 2 on Thursday as oil soared on hints of ...

Indian-origin doctor leads COVID-19 safety equipment campaign

An Indian-origin doctor campaigning for better access to the personal protection equipment PPE for medics across hospitals, dealing with the rapidly rising cases of the novel coronavirus, on Friday, welcomed the UK governments updated guida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020