Srinagar to start home delivery of groceries soon

For the smooth management of situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has rolled out an order stating that grocery owners in Srinagar will have to designate two officials each from their store for taking orders 'telephonically.'

The administration further stated that these officials will "deliver the orders to respective places within minimum delivery charges within a radius of 3 kilometers around the store."

"Any sort of deviation from official orders, reported by the observer shall call for penalization of the store owner and the store shall be sealed immediately, the notification read. (ANI)

