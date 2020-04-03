Left Menu
5 security personnel injured in Pak firing along LoC in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:32 IST
Five security personnel were injured in firing by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said

The unproved ceasefire violation took place in Sunderbani sector of the district, they said

The injured were admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

