Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:13 IST
Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS2 TN-VIRUS-HOSPITALS TN notifies 21 govt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has notified as many as 21 State-run hospitals including the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, one of the oldest institutions in the country as designated hospitals for treating coronavirus patients. .

MDS3 KL-VIRUS-PRISONER Prisoner flees from coronavirus isolation ward in Kerala jail Kannur(Ker): An undertrail prisoner, who was admitted to the Coronavirus isolation ward at the central prison here, managed to escape after jumping the compound wall, jail authorities said here. . MDS4 TL-VIRUS-POULTRY Faced with crisis, poultry sector seeks Centre's intervention Hyderabad: The coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown have pushed the poultry sector in the country into a crisis with losses projected at Rs 22,500 crore beginning February this year, prompting the apex body of poultry breeders to seek Centre's intervention to bail it out. .

MDS5 AP-VIRUS-DEATH First coronavirus death confirmed in AP Amaravati(AP): Days after a 55-year-old man died in a government hospital in Vijayawada, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday confirmed that coronavirus was the cause of the death. . MDS8 TN-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-CM TN CM warns of tightening lockdown, says public 'casual' about it Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami warned of tightening the prohibitory orders in place in the state to implement the lockdown to battle coronavirus, saying people were yet to realise the seriousness of the contagion. .

MES1 PD-VIRUS-WORKERS Coronavirus: 54 workers of Pondy govt hospital sacked for absence at duty Puducherry: The Puducherry district administration has ordered dismissal of 54 workers at a government medical college hospital here, designated as exclusive institution for COVID-19 patients, for "dereliction of duty and negligence" by abstaining from work on April 2. . MES4 KA-VIRUS-MENTAL HEALTH How to fight Coronavirus blues?: Mental health expert gives tips Bengaluru: A top mental health expert has given tips on how to spend the Coronavirus lockdown period productively at home and to keep concerns, tension and stress at bay..

