Chennai, Apr 3 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS2 TN-VIRUS-HOSPITALS TN notifies 21 govt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has notified as many as 21 State-run hospitals including the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, one of the oldest institutions in the country as designated hospitals for treating coronavirus patients. .

MDS3 KL-VIRUS-PRISONER Prisoner flees from coronavirus isolation ward in Kerala jail Kannur(Ker): An undertrail prisoner, who was admitted to the Coronavirus isolation ward at the central prison here, managed to escape after jumping the compound wall, jail authorities said here. . MDS4 TL-VIRUS-POULTRY Faced with crisis, poultry sector seeks Centre's intervention Hyderabad: The coronavirus outbreak and the consequent lockdown have pushed the poultry sector in the country into a crisis with losses projected at Rs 22,500 crore beginning February this year, prompting the apex body of poultry breeders to seek Centre's intervention to bail it out. .

MDS5 AP-VIRUS-DEATH First coronavirus death confirmed in AP Amaravati(AP): Days after a 55-year-old man died in a government hospital in Vijayawada, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday confirmed that coronavirus was the cause of the death. . MDS8 TN-VIRUS-LOCKDOWN-CM TN CM warns of tightening lockdown, says public 'casual' about it Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami warned of tightening the prohibitory orders in place in the state to implement the lockdown to battle coronavirus, saying people were yet to realise the seriousness of the contagion. .

MES1 PD-VIRUS-WORKERS Coronavirus: 54 workers of Pondy govt hospital sacked for absence at duty Puducherry: The Puducherry district administration has ordered dismissal of 54 workers at a government medical college hospital here, designated as exclusive institution for COVID-19 patients, for "dereliction of duty and negligence" by abstaining from work on April 2. . MES4 KA-VIRUS-MENTAL HEALTH How to fight Coronavirus blues?: Mental health expert gives tips Bengaluru: A top mental health expert has given tips on how to spend the Coronavirus lockdown period productively at home and to keep concerns, tension and stress at bay..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.