All Tablighi Jamaat returnees test negative for COVID-19: Tripura CM

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:30 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said the people of the state, who visited the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi were sent to quarantine and all of them have tested negative for COVID-19. Altogether 32 people from Tripura attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.

"Those who visited Nizamuddin were sent to quarantine and examined, but all of them had come out coronavirus negative. However, we have decided to re-examine them, Deb said in a video message that was circulated by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday. Not a single case of COVID-19 has been found in Tripura till date, officials said on Friday.

The chief minister said Tripura's border with Assam has been sealed to stop the entry of people from outside but vehicles carrying essentials would be allowed to enter after proper screening. Deb called upon the leaders all religions including Hindu, Muslim and Christian to create awareness about social distancing among their followers.

Deb said his government has taken a number of steps to ensure that medicines of blood pressure, dialysis, cancer, tuberculosis and other medicines were available in hospitals and local markets The chief minister asked the people to send him proposals about how the government could recover the loss that the state would incur due to the lockdown. "After the lockdown would be withdrawn we will have to think about how we rcan ecover the losses. I would ask people to share their ideas about how the government can face the post lockdown situation. You can send your ideas to the chief minister's Office by mail or Whatsapp," Deb said.

