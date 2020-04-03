Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Three lakh homes in Nagpur screened under NMC survey

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:36 IST
COVID-19: Three lakh homes in Nagpur screened under NMC survey

Nagpur, Apr 3 (PTI)The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday said it had screened over 3 lakh households under its 'high-risk population' survey initiative to contain the spread of coronavirus. NMC commissioner Tukaram Mundhe also maintained that no new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district, while the 189 persons from the district, who attended the religious meet at Nizamuddin in Delhi, are under institutional quarantine.

Swab samples of the 189 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event were being collected and will soon be sent for testing, he said. As many as 16 people have tested positive for COVID- 19, of which four were discharged after being cured.

The NMC hasinitiated "high-risk population survey" on March 25, under which 500 teams, with four members each, visit homes to assess residents, Mundhe said. The civic body is already conducting a containment survey in areas where positive patients were found, he added.

"We formulated a strategy to zero in on people who are at a higher risk of contracting the infection. Each survey team includes paramedics, teachers, home guard or police personnel," Mundhe said. Apart from collecting basic information, the teams screen every member of the household for symptoms of coronavirus.

"As on Thursday, the NMC has covered three lakh households and screened 12 lakh people, of which 359 were advised home quarantine and 14 were placed under institutional quarantine," he said. As many as 2,800 people were found to have mild cold and cough and were given medication, he said, adding that the NMC will continue to monitor their health over phone.

The data collected by survey teams will come in handy to contain the spread of COVID-19 and also in case of non- communicable diseases in future, the civic chief said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch coronavirus deaths rise to 1,487 - health authorities

The Netherlands announced a further 148 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the countrys total to 1,487.It also confirmed 1,026 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 15,723, according to the daily...

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Since Mindhunter Season 2 dropped its finale in August 2019, fans are passionately waiting for Season 3. But you should remember that there should be no question of release for third season in the next couple of months.Netflix has yet to de...

World Bank allocates $3m to Armenia for equipment, supplies to fight COVID-19

In response to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic globally, and recently in Armenia, the World Bank is supporting the Governments response to protect its people amid the coronavirus outbreak. At the request of the Ministry of Health ...

BTS’s 'DNA' crosses 950 million views on Youtube

BTSs DNA becomes the first Korean boy group music video to cross 950 million views on Youtube. Other Korean artists who have done so include BLACKPINK DDU-DU DDU-DU and PSY Gentleman, Gangnam Style.On April 3, at approximately 8 p.m. KST, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020