COVID-19: Three lakh homes in Nagpur screened under NMC survey

Nagpur, Apr 3 (PTI)The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday said it had screened over 3 lakh households under its 'high-risk population' survey initiative to contain the spread of coronavirus. NMC commissioner Tukaram Mundhe also maintained that no new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district, while the 189 persons from the district, who attended the religious meet at Nizamuddin in Delhi, are under institutional quarantine.

Swab samples of the 189 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event were being collected and will soon be sent for testing, he said. As many as 16 people have tested positive for COVID- 19, of which four were discharged after being cured.

The NMC hasinitiated "high-risk population survey" on March 25, under which 500 teams, with four members each, visit homes to assess residents, Mundhe said. The civic body is already conducting a containment survey in areas where positive patients were found, he added.

"We formulated a strategy to zero in on people who are at a higher risk of contracting the infection. Each survey team includes paramedics, teachers, home guard or police personnel," Mundhe said. Apart from collecting basic information, the teams screen every member of the household for symptoms of coronavirus.

"As on Thursday, the NMC has covered three lakh households and screened 12 lakh people, of which 359 were advised home quarantine and 14 were placed under institutional quarantine," he said. As many as 2,800 people were found to have mild cold and cough and were given medication, he said, adding that the NMC will continue to monitor their health over phone.

The data collected by survey teams will come in handy to contain the spread of COVID-19 and also in case of non- communicable diseases in future, the civic chief said..

