Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre credits Rs 500 each to over 4.07 crore women Jan Dhan account holders

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:28 IST
Centre credits Rs 500 each to over 4.07 crore women Jan Dhan account holders

The Centre credited the first installment of Rs 500 to over four crore Jan Dhan accounts of poor women on Friday as part of a relief package in view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Rural Development Ministry said. The amount is being released by the ministry and will be credited to more than 20.39 crore Jan Dhan accounts of women by the end of April first week, officials said.

Announcing the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) in view of the ongoing 21-day countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on March 26 that ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 would be credited to women Jan Dhan account holders for the next three months, starting from April. "Rural Development Ministry is releasing the lump sum amounts of Rs 500 per woman to Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders for April 2020 and the same have been credited to the designated accounts of individual banks on April 2, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

Officials in the ministry said the amount was already credited to over 4.07 crore women PMJDY account holders. In order to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal of money by the beneficiaries, the ministry said the government has prepared a schedule of payment withdrawal from banks on the basis of the last digit of the accounts.

The officials further said many of these account holders are also entitled to monthly pensions and other benefits given to the poor..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

102 new positive coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, 100 of them attended Delhi's Tablighi meet

Another 100 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi from Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, state health secretary Beela Rajesh said here on Friday. With this the number of coronavirus positive people from the N...

SBI plans to appoint consultant for 'competency assessment' of 1,100 senior executives

State Bank of India SBI plans to hire a consultant for competency assessment and development of 1,100 senior officers for ensuring a sustainable competitive edge in the business. To achieve the objective, the countrys largest lender plans t...

Best-selling novel exposes life of child slaves in Nigeria

By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, April 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Writer Abi Dare grew up in a part of Lagos, Nigeria where most families, including hers, had maids as young as eight years old who worked all day, were often beaten and did not go...

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth will make an extremely rare address to the nation on Sunday as Britain grapples with the increasingly deadly coronavirus outbreak. The government has put Britain into a virtual lockdown, closing pubs, restaurants and nearly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020