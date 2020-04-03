Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blacklisting proceedings begin against 360 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat: MHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:57 IST
Blacklisting proceedings begin against 360 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat: MHA

Blacklisting proceedings have started against 360 foreigners who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat activities in India and left the country before borders were sealed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Union Home Ministry said on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Home Ministry, also ruled out the deportation of 960 foreigners, still in India, who came on a tourist visa and participated in Tablighi activities at this stage, saying action has already been initiated for alleged violations of visa conditions under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.

"At this stage, there is no question of deportation because the action has already begun. As and when deportation will take place, it will be as per standard health protocol," a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, responding to a question on the deportation of 960 blacklisted foreign nationals linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. These 960 foreigners who are on a tourist visa have been blacklisted for alleged violations of visa conditions for participating in Tablighi Jamaat activities, she said.

"Blacklisting process of 360 foreigners who took part in the activities of Tablighi Jamaat but have returned to their countries has begun," she said. Home Ministry has asked all Directors Generals of Police and Commissioners of Police to initiate "strict action" in such cases, she said.  Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as an epicentre for the spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15. Many of the participants have tested positive for COVID-19 in several states and also died.

According to latest data, 647 COVID-19 cases have been reported among people who have participated in Tablighi Jamaat activities from 14 states.  India has reported 56 deaths from COVID-19 with 12 deaths reported in last 24 hours, a health ministry official said. The ministry has also asked the states and Union Territories to take strict action in reported cases of attacks against health care professionals and frontline workers, Srivastava said.

The ministry has asked states to ensure the security of medical fraternity, she said. Several cases have been reported in the country where healthcare workers and frontline workers were allegedly attacked by locales and Tablighi Jamaat members.

The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked the National Security Act against four persons allegedly involved in the attack on the medical team which had gone to quarantine relatives and neighbours of COVID-19 patients in Indore. Similar action has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government against six Tablighi Jamaat members who misbehaved with nurses in a makeshift isolation ward where they have been kept.  Allegations of misbehaviour by Tablighi Jamaat members had also surfaced in the national capital when they were taken to quarantine centres.  The Home Ministry has set up two new helplines for coronavirus pandemic -- 1930 (national toll-free) and 1944 (specifically for North East India), she said.

"Also, list of states' helplines is posted on MHA website," she said.  Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretaries to ensure smooth disbursement of benefits of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna which is starting from Friday, she said. "The Home Secretary asked the Chief Secretary to pass necessary instructions which should reach field level. Call people at staggered times, maintain social distancing and ensure the security of bank branches. Ensure smooth disbursement of benefits and every beneficiary gets due benefits," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra launches 'BMC-Mpower 1on1' helpline to alleviate mental health concerns

In a bid to alleviate the mental health concerns of people in Maharashtra during the lockdown period, a 24x7 helpline, called BMC-Mpower 1on1, has been launched. Mpower has partnered with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Muni...

COVID-19: HRD Ministry launches portal to address students' difficulties during lockdown

The HRD Ministry has launched a helpline portal for students who are facing difficulties due to closure of schools and colleges in view of the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The portal developed by two student inter...

Nesco Group offers exhibition centre for accommodating migrant labourers amid lockdown

Nesco Group of Companies has decided to offer its nearly 2 lakh sqft of space in its exhibition centre in Goregaon for accommodating migrant labourers who are affected due to the closure of infrastructure projects in the megapolis after the...

Odisha reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, taking total number to 9: Official.

Odisha reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, taking total number to 9 Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020