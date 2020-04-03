Goa's 6th COVID-19 patient a seafarer: CM Sawant

A person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Goa on Friday, the sixth in the state so far, is a seafarer who arrived on a ship and got himself quarantined at GMCH, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. All the five people the COVID-19 patient came in contact with have been quarantined as well, he added.

Sawant also said counsellors would be deployed to mitigate woes of migrant labourers caught up in the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak. He said his government would give hygiene kits having toothpaste and toothbrush to these migrants.

