Take help from retired doctors, medical students if COVID-19 cases see sharp rise: LG to Delhi govt

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday asked the Delhi government to take the help of retired doctors and medical students if the national capital witnesses a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in coming days, officials said. The Lieutenant Governor held meetings with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Police Commissioner S N Srivastava and district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police via video conference.

"In the meeting, the LG asked officials to take help of retired doctors and medical students to deal with the situation if there is sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi," officials said. A total of 91 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi, taking the total number to 384.

