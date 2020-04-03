Amit Shah approves release of Rs 11,092 crores under SDRMF to all states

Following the assurance given yesterday by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi during his video conference meeting with the Chief Ministers, Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah has approved the release of Rs 11,092 crores under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF), to all States.

The Central Government has released in advance its share of the first installment of State Disaster Risk Management Fund for the year 2020-21, amounting to Rs. 11,092 crores, with a view to augment funds available with the State Governments.

With a view to making available additional funds to the State Governments for taking preventive and mitigation measures for containment of COVID-19, Central Government on 14.03.2020 has already made a special dispensation for utilization of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). This Fund was allowed to be utilized for setting up quarantine facilities, sample collection, and screening; setting up additional testing laboratories, cost of consumables; purchase of personal protection equipment for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities; purchase of thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers, and consumables for Government hospitals.

Central Government is sensitive to the need for providing food and shelter to homeless people including migrant laborers, who are stranded due to lockdown measures. Accordingly, on 28.03.2020, the Central Government allowed the States Government to use SDRF for this purpose also.

The Central Government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, is extending all necessary support to the States in a timely manner to deal with an unprecedented global crisis which is declared to be a "pandemic" by World Health Organization.

(With Inputs from PIB)

