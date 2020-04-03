Left Menu
53 Oman nationals stranded in Kerala airlifted today

53 Oman nationals who were stranded in Kerala due to COVID-19 lockdown in the country were airlifted today from Cochin International Airport by Oman Air.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:57 IST
53 Oman nationals stranded in Kerala airlifted today
Visual from Cochin International Airport. Image Credit: ANI

53 Oman nationals who were stranded in Kerala due to COVID-19 lockdown in the country were airlifted today from Cochin International Airport by Oman Air.

The Indian government has curtailed all international flights and later extended that suspension on domestic flights as well in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

With 478 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the highest spike so far, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases on Friday rose to 2,547 including 162 cured/discharged and 62 deaths, as per the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

