UP's coronavirus count spikes to 174 after 47 Jamaat members test positive

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported a spike in coronavirus cases with 47 of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi testing positive, taking the state’s count to 174. "There is a steep rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state with 47 samples of the Jamaatis testing positive in 14 districts, " Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The state authorities have so far identified 1,203 people who attended the congregation at the Jamaat headquarter, which has now emerged as a coronavirus hotspot. An official said 897 of them have been already tested.

At his press briefing, Prasad reported 51 fresh cases, including 47 people who attended the Jamaat meeting. Later in the evening, two more coronavirus cases were reported, taking the count to 174. It was not immediately known if the latest cases too related to Jamaat members.

Giving a district-wise break of Jamaat members testing positive, Prasad said 12 are from Saharanpur, six from Kanpur, five each from Agra and Meerut, four each from Azamgarh and Firozabad, and two each from Shamli, Pratapgarh and Jaunpur. One Jamaat member each reported positive in Ghaziabad, Hapur, Ghazipur, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi.

The overall district-wise tally since the coronavirus crisis began is Gautam Buddh Nagar (50), Meerut (25), Agra (19), Saharanpur (12), Lucknow and Ghaziabad (10 each ), Kanpur (7), Bareilly (6), Basti (5), Azamgarh and Firozabad (4 each), Shamli, Jaunpur and Bulandshahr (3 each), Pratapgarh, Varanasi and Pilibhit (2 each), Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Hapur, Baghpat, Moradabad and Lakhimpur Kheri (1 each). Two coronavirus-infected people, one each in Meerut and Basti, have died. Seventeen have fully recovered, he said.

“Wherever the cases are reported, an aggressive campaign is undertaken and those showing any symptoms are quarantined and their samples sent for testing,” Prasad said. He said those testing positive are immediately placed in isolation. In any case, all districts have been told to check four samples every day of those complaining of cold and cough.

He said all Jamaat members detected after their visit to the Delhi congregation have been quarantined and will be tested. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said 1,203 such people have been identified and 897 of them tested so far. These include 296 foreigners. The passports of 228 of them have been seized.

He said 35 FIRs have been filed in 16 districts against the foreigners. Awasthi appealed to Jamaat members to come forward themselves to be screened and quarantined, and warned that strict action will be taken against those who do not cooperate.

He said a video conference with religious leaders will be arranged in a few days. "Many religious leaders have themselves come forward for the purpose and a list is being prepared for seeking their cooperation," he added.

