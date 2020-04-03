Coronavirus: Locality in Mira-Bhayander sealed off

Navghar Road area in Mira BhayanderMunicipal Corporation in Thane district was on Friday sealedoff after a resident tested positive for novel coronavirus,civic commissioner Chandrakant Dange said

The township, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,has six COVID-19 patients as on Friday, officials said

A total of 423 people have been ordered homequarantine for suspected exposure to the virus and 46 havebeen admitted in isolation wards, MBMC officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

