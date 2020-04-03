Left Menu
Coronavirus: Locality in Mira-Bhayander sealed off

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:04 IST
Navghar Road area in Mira BhayanderMunicipal Corporation in Thane district was on Friday sealedoff after a resident tested positive for novel coronavirus,civic commissioner Chandrakant Dange said

The township, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,has six COVID-19 patients as on Friday, officials said

A total of 423 people have been ordered homequarantine for suspected exposure to the virus and 46 havebeen admitted in isolation wards, MBMC officials said.

