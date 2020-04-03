Pak shells LoC areas in Rajouri, Poonch, 6 security personnel injured

Six security force personnel were injured in firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said. The Pakistani troops fired mortar shells in Sunderbani sector early Friday morning, they said.

Six security personnel patrolling in the area were injured in the firing, forcing Indian troops to retaliate, they said. The injured have been hospitalised, they said.

In the evening, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district, they said. Indian troops retaliated befittingly, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.