Rs 1,000 cash assistance to be given on Saturday in AP

The Rs 1,000 cashassistance announced for ration card holders in Andhra Pradeshin view of the coronavirus lockdown will be distributed at thedoorsteps of people on Saturday, Information and PublicRelations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said

As many as 1.47 crore ration card holders will benefitfrom the scheme announced by Chief Minister Y S Jagan MohanReddy, he told reporters here on Friday

All arrangements in this regard had been completed inall 13 districts of the state for distribution of the aidthrough village volunteers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

