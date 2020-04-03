Russia says U.S. has legal curbs on oil output cuts, but should be flexible

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the United States has legal restrictions on oil output cuts, but the country should be flexible with them, RIA news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia wants the United States and other large oil producers to jointly cut oil production to support low prices and weak demand.

