60-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in Rajasthan, state reports 17 new cases
A 60-year-old woman who was tested positive for COVID-19 passed away here on Saturday.ANI | Bikaner (Rajasthan) | Updated: 04-04-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 11:16 IST
A 60-year-old woman who was tested positive for COVID-19 passed away here on Saturday. Seventeen new positive cases have been confirmed in the state, taking the total number to 196 including 41 Tablighi Jamaat attendees, informed the State Health Department.
The Tablighi Jamaat event at the Nizamuddin has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. Out of the 196 cases in the state, two are Italian nationals. The five new cases reported from Jodhpur were close contacts of a woman who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier.
The 60-year-old woman who passed away in Bikaner had no travel history and breathed her last at 6 am today. (ANI)
