UP govt urges MLAs, MLCs to donate one month's salary & Rs 1 cr each to COVID Care Fund

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:03 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to the members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to donate their one month's salary and Rs 1 crore each to the COVID Care Fund. The state government has also urged industries to provide financial assistance under the Corporate Social Responsibility, according to an official statement.

The chief minister on Saturday thanked BSP chief Mayawati for instructing her party legislators to extend help to the state government in its fight against coronavirus, it said. "MLAs and MLCs have been requested to donate Rs 1 crore each and their one month's salary to the fund," the statement said.

At present, the state has 400 MLAs and 99 MLCs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

