HarperCollins, Algebra launch online conversations with authors

Amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, HarperCollins in collaboration with an arts and ideas club will host live conversations every week with speakers from the publishing house’s long list of authors across fields. Named #Reset, these interactions will take place every Wednesday morning when a speaker or a panel of speakers will take the virtual stage on Zoom to address concerns which are both contemporary and timeless, to talk about myriad disciplines and to develop more informed ways of perceiving.

The first conversation in this collaboration of HarperCollins and Algebra: The Arts & Ideas Club will be on April 8 between journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Karan Thapar on the topic 'The Politics of Pandemic'. Akriti Tyagi, marketing head at HarperCollins India, says that as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt lives, the publishing is working to ensure a seamless transition experience for readers of all ages.

Speaking about this venture, she says, "As part of the #Reset Campaign, we are offering a wide variety of interactions on our digital portals to keep our audience members engaged. Algebra was the obvious choice to partner this with and make the conversation more meaningful." PTI ZMN RB RB.

