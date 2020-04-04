Left Menu
Tablighi Jamaat event attendees should be 'caught', seize phones to examine call details: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:48 IST
People who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi should be "caught" and their mobile phones seized to examine call details, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday. The event, which had taken place earlier last month in the national capital's West Nizamuddin area, became a key source for the spread of COVID-19 in India as many of the participants travelled to various parts of the country after attending it. The chief minister said the "intentional violation of social distancing norms or spreading of chaos", despite the lockdown, are part of a well planned conspiracy, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here.

"Be very strict with such people. Those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event should be caught. Seize their mobile phones and check their call details. Examine their belongings and if anything suspicious is found, seize it. Pay special attention to the cleanliness and sanitisation of the places where such people are staying," Adityanath directed members of 'Team-11'. The team has 11 senior officials as its members and was constituted by Adityanath following the outbreak of COVID-19. The chief minister also discussed with them a detailed action plan to deal with the situation after the lockdown is over, according to the statement. "The boundaries of the state are international, inter-state and inter-district. Thus, movement at these places will also have to be taken care of," Adityanath said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 was announced by the central government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. To reduce the impact of the lockdown on Uttar Pradesh's economy, he said discussions should be held with state and district level bankers from now and a strategy should be prepared accordingly.

The strategy should be made on what can be done through employment fairs, the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, the One district one product ODOP) scheme and the Mati Kala Board, so that it can be implemented as soon as the situation becomes normal, the chief minister said. The statement said Adityanath also instructed the officials to ensure that every needy person gets food on time without discrimination.

"In districts where community kitchens have not started yet, the chief secretary should talk to DMs (district magistrates) today to ensure availability of food," he said. The chief minister said "along with this, fix the accountability of DMs, and also provide me the list of such DMs". "For distribution of food, help should be taken from village pradhans, councillors and other employees of local bodies," Adityanath said. He added that everyone should get LPG cylinders, medicines and other essential items. If anyone does not receive the calls in the control room, then strict action should be taken against such person, the chief minister directed 'Team-11'.

The district supply officer should be instructed that if someone complains about not getting ration, his or her ration card should be immediately made, and they should be provided Rs 1,000 too, he said. "Districts, where complaints are received in large numbers on the CM's helpline, should be monitored, and their list should also be provided to him (Adityanath) as well," the statement said.

The chief minister appealed to the people that they should cover their face when they go out of their house as a COVID-19 precaution in the lockdown period and after the lockdown is over. "Apart from masks, you can also use a scarf as an option," he said. Adityanath said services of microbiologists should be availed, and testing capacity of COVID-19 samples should be enhanced.

Farmers should maintain necessary distance among themselves, and tie a 'gamchaa' on their face while working, he said. Salaries of people working in private hospitals or schools, which have been closed due to lockdown should not be stopped, Adityanath said in the statement.

