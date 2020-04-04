Food items, hygiene-related products to remain available at Rajasthan fair price shops

Essential food items and hygiene-related products will now be available at fair price shops in Rajasthan during the lockdown so that common people do not face any inconvenience. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday ordered the authorities to make arrangements to facilitate the supply of essential household material to the public during the lockdown period.

The state in under a lockdown from March 22 to prevent the coronavirus spread. The Food and Civil Supplies Department of the state government issued an order that all the ration shops in the state have to sell essential food items as well as hygiene-related products to those with or without a ration card.

According to the order, fair price shopkeepers have been authorized to sell kerosene, besides food items such as wheat, sugar, flour, spices and hygiene products like soap, detergent powder, floor and toilet cleaner. Fair price shopkeepers have also been directed to ensure supply of all these essential products. The order will come into force with immediate effect and remain effective till July 31, 2020. No commission will be payable by the Government of India or the state government on the sale of these products to the shopkeepers.

