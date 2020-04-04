Left Menu
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for coronavirus

Singer Kanika Kapoor on Saturday tested negative for coronavirus, days after being tested positive on previous occasions.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 21:13 IST
Singer Kanika Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI

Singer Kanika Kapoor on Saturday tested negative for coronavirus, days after being tested positive on previous occasions. "Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth COVID-19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative," Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS said.

Kanika had tested positive for the fourth time on March 29. She was tested positive for the first time on March 20. Earlier, Lucknow police booked the singer on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow. (ANI)

