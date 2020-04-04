COVID-19 cases rise to 445 in Delhi; 301 from Nizamuddin congregation

With 59 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Delhi on Staurday, the total number of cases in the national capital climbed to 445, the Health Department said. The total cases include 301 people who took part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin earlier this month.

By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 386, including six deaths. Among the fresh cases, 42 are from the Nizamuddin congregation, the department said in a statement.

Out of the total cases, 15 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country..

