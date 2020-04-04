Left Menu
Development News Edition

73 Tablighi Jamaat participants test positive in Tamil Nadu

Another 73 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, state health secretary Beela Rajesh said here on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:48 IST
73 Tablighi Jamaat participants test positive in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh addressing a press conference in Chennai on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Another 73 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, state health secretary Beela Rajesh said here on Saturday. With this, the number of coronavirus positive people from the Nizamuddin cluster has gone up to 422 in the state.

The total number of infections in Tamil Nadu is now at 485 and eight people have recovered or discharged so far. "A total of 74 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state today out of which 73 had attended the Tableeghi Jamaat event at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 485, out of which 422 had participated in Delhi's Jamaat event," Rajesh told media here.

The health secretary also said that a total of 1,200 people, who participated in last month's Nizamuddin congregation have been traced in the state. "All of them have been placed under quarantine, and 1,097 samples have been tested so far," she added. Earlier today, a 51-year-old COVID-19 positive patient who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event, passed away in Viluppuram.

Out of the total cases of COVID-19 in the country, around 30 per cent are epidemiologically linked to Tablighi Jamaat cluster at Nizamuddin, the Centre said on Saturday. "Till now we have found cases related to Tablighi Jamaat from 17 states. A total of 1,023 COVID-19 positive cases have been found to be epidemiologically linked to this event. Out of the total cases in the country, around 30 per cent are linked to one particular place," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told media in Delhi during the daily briefing.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. Several people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin have tested positive in different parts of the country, following which hundreds have been identified and isolated, and search is on to locate the others.

Tamil Nadu is the second most affected state after Maharashtra which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. A health infrastructure committee has been formed in the state and they are working in tackling the COVID-19 infection. The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 3,072 on Saturday, including 2,784 and 75 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown hurts hotel industry in Chandigarh

The hotel industry in Chandigarh has been badly hit due to the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. Chief of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Chandigarh, Arvinder Pal Singh told ANI, The hotel industry creates...

3 out of 28 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha

As many as 28 people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have been identified in Odisha out of which three have tested positive for coronavirus, said Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, IPR Department. Among the returnee...

New York City ordered to better protect Rikers jail officers

New York City must provide corrections officers at Rikers Island jail with protective masks, monitor their temperatures for signs of coronavirus and increase sanitation of their workspaces after dozens of infections at the facility, a judge...

PM's appeal to switch off lights: WB power dept keeps backup supply ready

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to switch off the lights for nine minutes on April 5, the West Bengal power department has decided to keep a backup supply system ready, following apprehensions of grid failure due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020