Nalgonda SP visits IKP centres, supervises arrangements for procurement of paddy under lockdown norms

A senior official of the government visited Indira Kranti Patham (IKP) centres here and supervised arrangements for procurement of paddy while maintaining social distancing. Nalgonda SP AV Ranganath, who visited the IKP centres, urged the farmers to help in procurement of paddy while following the suggestions of the government to contain the spread of coronanvirus.

On Saturday, the SP visited IKP centres at different places in the Nalgonda town and made suggestions to the officials. He directly spoke to many farmers, asked them about the facilities and other issues. He ordered the personnel at IKP centres to see that the farmers get proper support price and they are not cheated while measuring the yield.

He warned of stern action in case any manipulation takes place in measuring paddy. He asked officials to take care that procurement and loading of paddy is done immediately at the IKP centres. The SP assured that tight security measures will bethere at the IKP centres and middlemen will be regulated. "All facilities will be made available to the farmers at the IKP centres," he said. (ANI)

