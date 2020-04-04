Left Menu
Development News Edition

No shortage of food grains in country, assures Ram Vilas Paswan

Allaying fears of shortage of food supplies amid the 21-day countrywide lockdown, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday said that there is no shortage of food grains in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 23:51 IST
No shortage of food grains in country, assures Ram Vilas Paswan
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Allaying fears of shortage of food supplies amid the 21-day countrywide lockdown, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday said that there is no shortage of food grains in the country. "There is no shortage of grains. According to the figures available, as on April 1, 2020, we have 564 metric tonne grains available out of which there is 365 lakh tonne rice and 259 tonne wheat," he said while talking to ANI.

The Minister informed that transportation has been done by Railways. He also thanked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) workers. The Minister said that 11.5 lakh metric tonne grains have been sent for distribution after the lockdown. India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,072, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 3,072 cases, 2,784 are active cases, 212 have been cured or discharged or have migrated, while there are 75 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai imposes two-week lockdown as Gulf states step up coronavirus fight

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.Dubai had been under an overnight curf...

Coronavirus death toll tops 45,000 in Europe

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 45,000 people in Europe, around 85 percent of them in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1800 GMT Saturday from official sourcesWith a total of 46,033 deat...

Soccer-Premier League players union says wage cut would hurt health service

The players union representing Premier League footballers has questioned the leagues call for a 30 player wage reduction amid the coronavirus crisis, saying it would reduce tax revenue for the National Health Service. The stance taken by th...

Mamata thanks SRK for his contribution to West Bengal in Covid-19 time

Mamata Banerjee on Saturday thanked Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan for his contribution to the West Bengal Chief Ministers Relief Fund and said that such a gesture inspires millions of the countrymen. In his reply to Banerjee who is call...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020