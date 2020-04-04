No shortage of food grains in country, assures Ram Vilas Paswan

Allaying fears of shortage of food supplies amid the 21-day countrywide lockdown, Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday said that there is no shortage of food grains in the country. "There is no shortage of grains. According to the figures available, as on April 1, 2020, we have 564 metric tonne grains available out of which there is 365 lakh tonne rice and 259 tonne wheat," he said while talking to ANI.

The Minister informed that transportation has been done by Railways. He also thanked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) workers. The Minister said that 11.5 lakh metric tonne grains have been sent for distribution after the lockdown. India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,072, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 3,072 cases, 2,784 are active cases, 212 have been cured or discharged or have migrated, while there are 75 deaths. (ANI)

