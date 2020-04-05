Taking all steps to prevent spread of coronavirus in Rajasthan: CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan government was taking all possible steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Saturday. A total of 11,136 tests have been conducted for the virus so far in the state, which is the second-highest in the country, he claimed. Gehlot held a meeting here to review the current situation and the status of the lockdown in the state.

The chief minister issued a statement, saying the state government had taken the right decisions at the right time and was being appreciated all over the country. The central government has also appreciated the measures taken by the state to stop community transmission of COVID-19, he added. Gehlot appealed to people advised home-quarantine to follow the guidelines issued and not to venture out. He said strict action would be taken against violaters.

