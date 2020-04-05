Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: People beat lockdown blues with online skill development courses

In search of ways to engage themselves, people have opted for e-world where various free online courses are being offered to enhance their talents when they are forced to spend time inside four walls due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-04-2020 04:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 04:57 IST
COVID-19: People beat lockdown blues with online skill development courses
People are opting for online skill development courses in Kerala at a time when COVID-19 lockdown is in place. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In search of ways to engage themselves, people have opted for e-world where various free online courses are being offered to enhance their talents when they are forced to spend time inside four walls due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Babitha Marina Justin, an academician, did not think twice to start an online creative writing course when one of her students prompted her.

"When I put a Facebook post asking for takers, the response was tremendous. Due to the lockdown, all of us are staying at home. Nature has given us an opportunity to look into ourselves. A lot of people say they are bored and cutting jokes about it. But many are also exploring their hobbies and creative energy within them. So I thought it is the right moment. I have taken 20 students in my first batch," said Babitha, who is a poet and an artist. Various online skill development courses are available, from 'English Meditation' for creative writing to E-Book production for housewives, helping children develop their designing talents to violin lessons online - more people are coming out to lend their support to fellow beings to realise their inherent creative potential.

If 'English Meditation' is to improve language skills is one of the highlights of one online course, in another online course of online E-book production started by Ram Kamal the beneficiaries, in the long run, are thousands of people with a print disability. "The lockdown period is the best time for many to learn e-book production and the course is three days long, spending two hours every day with assignments. In every session, we accommodate 30 people and there can be more than one session in a day if the turnout for enrolment is good," said Ram Kamal, managing trustee of Chakshumathi, an NGO that works among people with a print disability.

"In most Indian languages, e-publication is at a nascent stage. We have very few books properly produced in Indian languages. About 10 per cent of the population anywhere in the world are print disabled due to many reasons, be it blindness, low vision, dyslexia or old age barriers. The e-books produced will be a boon to them with several automated reading software readily available now," added Ram Kamal, who has tied up with US-based Bookshare International with an online library with over 8.25 lakhs e-books for its readers. Another group Kerala based Out of the Box (OFB) started a weeklong free online workshop for school students in India to get engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown and learn the scientific side of thinking skills on how to design their thoughts. The course titled 'Imagination to image' started this week has become an instant hit among the student community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil lawmakers pass 'war budget' as coronavirus cases top 10,000

Brazils lower house of Congress approved a constitutional amendment for a war budget to separate coronavirus-related spending from the governments main budget and shield the economy as the country surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases. The war b...

Long queues at ration shops in Telangana my become COVID-19 spreader

Technical faults are leading to long queues, risking the spread of COVID-19 at ration shops in Telangana. A customer Jahangir, speaking to ANI, said, I am waiting here since 5 pm but is too crowded over here. The police department has done ...

PM Modi should provide food for needy people rather than calling for lighting lamps, says Hussain Dalwai

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make arrangements for providing food and means for the needy people rather than calling for initiatives like lighting lamps. The decision to shut all t...

There will be a lot of deaths in next week: US President Trump

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that in the next couple of weeks the US may see the highest number of deaths due to the coronavirus as the cases top 301,902 in the country. Talking about the scope of the disease in the United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020