3 more tests positive for COVID-19 in Agra, tally 48

Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Agra, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 48, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said.

These new coronavirus patients are contacts of people, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total positive cases in Uttar Pradesh jumped to 174 including 14 cured/discharged and two deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

