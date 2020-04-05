3 more tests positive for COVID-19 in Agra, tally 48
Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Agra, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 48, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said.ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-04-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 08:40 IST
These new coronavirus patients are contacts of people, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the total positive cases in Uttar Pradesh jumped to 174 including 14 cured/discharged and two deaths. (ANI)
