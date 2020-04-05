Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajkot-based company holds successful trial of indigenous ventilator

A Rajkot based firm, Jyoti CNC, held a successful trial of ventilator 'Dhaman 1' manufactured by them, on Saturday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 05-04-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 08:59 IST
Rajkot-based company holds successful trial of indigenous ventilator
Jyoti CNC held a successful trial of ventilator, Dhaman 1 on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Rajkot based firm, Jyoti CNC, held a successful trial of ventilator 'Dhaman 1' manufactured by them, on Saturday. The firm will give 1000 ventilators free of cost to the Gujarat government. The cost of one ventilator is around Rs 1 lakh.

While speaking to ANI the Chairman and MD of the company, Parakramsinh Jadeja said, "We are not experts in producing ventilators but looking at the current demand in the country, we planned and designed this equipment. Around 150 engineers worked on this design." "When the country is under lockdown, the State government and Central government helped us to get imported spare parts for this equipment. We imported spare parts from 26 companies located across India. We will be making 100 ventilators per day and try to increase our capacity after a week."

The ventilator is named as Dhaman 1. The trail of the equipment was set for 10 hours and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also witnessed its functioning. Till now, Gujarat has 105 positive cases of COVID-19 out if which 81 people are stable, 14 people have been discharged after treatment and 10 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Disappointed O'Keefe quits first class cricket after NSW snub

Australias Steve OKeefe, whose 12 wickets for 70 runs against India in a 2017 test remains the best figures by a visiting spinner, quit first class cricket on Sunday after New South Wales opted not to retain him. OKeefe was the leading wick...

Trump hopes virus-hit sport back 'sooner than later'

President Donald Trump said he believed US sports leagues hit by the coronavirus pandemic would resume sooner rather than later but declined to set a timetable for their return. On a conference call with the commissioners of the major profe...

Fiji rugby players arrested for breaching virus isolation

Two Fiji rugby players have been arrested for ignoring the Pacific nations coronavirus self-isolation rules, with local authorities saying their irresponsible behaviour would be reported to rugbys world governing body. The two men have not ...

S African Muslim cleric dies of coronavirus after attending Nizamuddin congregation

A South African Muslim cleric, who recently returned from India after attending the Nizamuddin congregation, has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to his family members. Moulana Yusuf Tootla, 80, attended the March 1-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020