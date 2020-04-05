Left Menu
Development News Edition

100-yr-old man dies in quarantine in J-K's Udhampur, COVID-19 test report negative

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 10:14 IST
100-yr-old man dies in quarantine in J-K's Udhampur, COVID-19 test report negative

A 100-year-old man has died in a quarantine centre in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir but his COVID-19 test report has come negative, a senior government official said on Sunday. The man and his brother were shifted to a quarantine facility a few days ago as a precautionary measure after it came to light that they had come in contact with a person in Magheni village who had tested positive for coronavirus, District Development Commissioner of Udhampur Piyush Singla said.

"He breathed his last on Saturday night and his body was subsequently shifted to the district hospital according to protocol since his test report was awaited. The report was received on Sunday morning and it came negative," he told PTI. Jammu and Kashmir has so far recorded two coronavirus deaths, while 90 people -- 69 in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu -- have tested positive. Three patients have recovered and discharged from hospital.

"The man was asymptomatic and was shifted to one of the best available quarantine facilities given his age and close contact with the positive case. He did not have any major health problem except old-age related issues," Singla said. Three persons from Narsoo village in Udhampur tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Following this, the district magistrate declared Narsoo and Chunti villages as red zones and their surrounding villages as buffer zones.

"There shall be no inward or outward movement of any person from these villages and people shall stay at their homes. There shall be complete lockdown. That there shall be no vehicular movement on internal lanes or roads connecting these villages," Singla said in an order and warned of stern action against violators. He also directed the officers concerned to ensure supply of essential commodities to the villages in accordance to the protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, Modi to ensure smooth supply of medical goods, note significance of Yoga in COVID-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significance ...

Marianne Faithfull hospitalised with COVID-19

Singer-actor Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalised in London with coronavirus. The 74-year-old veteran artiste is currently stable, her management told Rolling Stone magazine.Marianne Faithfulls manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that...

10 Indonesians who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi booked by UP Police

Ten Indonesian nationals, including 5 women, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Delhi, have been booked under various section of the Indian Penal Code, sections of Epidemic Diseases Act and Foreigners Act, 1897, informed Ghazi...

PM tweets #9pm9minute to remind people to light up diyas on Sunday night

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reminded people to light up lamps on Sunday night to show the countrys collective resolve to fight coronavirus9pm9minute, the prime minister tweeted to remind people of the exerciseModi had on Friday urged p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020