Manipur CM urges people to switch off lights at 9pm, as advised by PM Modi

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 05-04-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 11:17 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday urged people to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9 pm and illuminate home and surroundings with candles and lamps, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, the CM also emphasised the importance of social distancing, amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases across the country.

"To defeat the darkness of despair & light our lives with hope, let's switch off all lights for 9 mins at 9 pm tonight & illuminate our surroundings with Candles, Diyas, Torch or Flashlights. Let's maintain social distancing & do it carefully as advised by PM @narendramodi ji, he tweeted. Meanwhile, a senior official here said that the third consignment of medical essentials - required in the state's effort to combat COVID-19 - has reached Imphal.

The chief minister had on Saturday stated that the consignment comprises personal protective equipment, sanitisers and gloves, among other things. "IL-76 aircraft has just landed at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal with 14 tonnes of medical supplies, PPE, masks, sanitizer, hand gloves, Sodium Hypochlorite etc. Thanks to the #IndianAirforce, he had tweeted.

Manipur has reported two COVID-19 cases so far. The first patient is a woman with travel history to the UK, while the second man, who contracted the disease, had attended a congregation at Delh's Nizamuddin.

Family members of both the patients have tested negative for COVID-19..

