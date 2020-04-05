Left Menu
JK admin directs industrial units to follow safety protocols to counter COVID-19

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 19:57 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration directed the Industries Department on Sunday to ensure that industrial units engaged in production of essential commodities like food items and medicines follow the prescribed safety protocols to counter the spread of COVID-19. The direction was passed by K K Sharma, Adviser to the Lt Governor, while reviewing safety measures being put in place by the individual industrial units for the safety of workers in consonance with the protocol already in vogue, an official spokesman said.

The Industries Department is monitoring and providing the requisite logistic support to the units engaged in production of essential commodities which have resumed operations during the last fortnight in consonance with the circular issued by the Union government, he said. "It needs to be ensured that each industrial worker, including security and administrative employees at unit sites, is wearing a mask at all times - inside the unit at work, outside and during commuting from place of stay to factory site," Sharma said.

He directed the officers to ensure that owners are asked to provide masks compulsorily to workers..

