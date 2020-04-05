Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid lockdown, over 1,000 attend annual tribal procession in Rajasthan's Bundi

PTI | Kota | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:18 IST
Amid lockdown, over 1,000 attend annual tribal procession in Rajasthan's Bundi

More than 1,000 people belonging to the Kanjar tribal community assembled for an annual procession in Ramnagar village of Bundi district in violation of the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Police said five people, who allegedly organised the event, were arrested and sent to judicial custody for violation of the lockdown and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by inviting a congregation of around 1,500 people and holding a community event on Friday, a day after Ram Navami. One person involved in the matter is at large.

Meanwhile, action was initiated against three officials and two police personnel stationed in the area for not reporting the event to the district administration. Kanjars are a denotified nomadic tribal group in the region that have historically been known for committing dacoity and other illegal acts.

As part of their community customs, the procession of Neja, known in local parlance as Neja ki savari, is taken out every year with community oracles to mark the conclusion of nine days of Navratras either on the day of Ram Navami or a day after the festival. Around 1,500 people of the community gathered in Ramnagar village on Friday, a day after Ram Navami, to watch and offer prayers to the Neja procession taken through the main areas of the village.

Bundi Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena said a large number of people of the Kanjar community in Ramnagar village assembled at the place despite imposition of Section 144 of CrPC and the ongoing lockdown. On being tipped off about the large gathering, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the people even as most participants fled the spot upon noticing police personnel, the SP said.

He added that six people, who had allegedly organised the event, were booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and five of them were arrested. The six people were identified as Himmat, Ranjeet, Netram, Hukumchand, Ramkishore and Bakishan and five of them were arrested on Saturday evening while Hukumchand is absconding, Circle In-charge Bundi Sadar police station Mukesh Kumar Meena said.

The five arrested accused were produced before a local court on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody till April 13, he said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway. Disciplinary action has also been initiated against two police personnel, who were posted at Ramnagar police check post, for negligence on duty by not reporting the matter to senior officials and notices have been served to them, SP Meena said.

The event was organised by the locals and no outsider had reached there to participate in the event, the SP claimed. "No permission was sought for the event in Ramnagar village on Friday. However, the gathering was dispersed within 20-25 minutes and the police have initiated action in the matter," Bundi District Collector Antar Singh Nehra said.

"The panchayat elementary education officer (PEEO) of the gram panchayat, the village development officer and the patwari of the area were on duty on the day of the event in Ramnagar but they neither informed me nor the district control room," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bundi, Kamal Kumar Meena pointed out. Disciplinary action against the three officials has been initiated and a charge sheet has been handed over to the patwari while senior officials have ordered for the same to be issued to the PEEO and village development officer, the SDM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Dignitas allowing 'Huni' to seek other opportunities

Dignitas intends to split with top laner Seung-hoon Huni Heo after a disappointing end to the 2020 League Championship Series Spring season. Dignitas has allowed Huni to explore other opportunities in advance of the LCS Summer Split, the te...

'Corona-positive Karnal man dies in PGIEMR as six more tested positive in Haryana'

A 58-year-old man from a village in Haryanas Karnal district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at the PGIMER here on Sunday, Karnals Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ashwani Kumar said. Haryanas second COVID-19-related death occurred on ...

TN skies brighten up with fireworks, CM leads State's '9 pm' fight against coronavirus

Amid sporadic fireworks, lights from earthen lamps, candles and torches lit up the skies of Tamil Nadu on Sunday night in the fight against coronavirus, in deference to Prime Minster Narendra Modis call to demonstrate the nations collective...

COVID-19: Dr Dangs Lab to launch India's first drive through testing centre

By Sahil Pandey From Monday, Dr Dangs Lab, one of the private labs in the country, will launch Indias first drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Delhis Punjabi Bagh area.This initiative is Indias first-ever drive-through sample collec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020