8 Tanzanians booked for flouting quarantine norms in Pune

Eight Tanzanian nationals have beenbooked by Pune police for violation of home quarantine norms,an official said on Sunday

They had come to India on March 5 and reached Pune onMarch 11, he said

"They had tested negative for coronavirus at NaiduHospital but were advised home quarantine as a precautionarymeasure. However, they were found loitering in the city. Wehave booked them under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act andForeigners Act," the official said.

