8 Tanzanians booked for flouting quarantine norms in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:27 IST
Eight Tanzanian nationals have beenbooked by Pune police for violation of home quarantine norms,an official said on Sunday

They had come to India on March 5 and reached Pune onMarch 11, he said

"They had tested negative for coronavirus at NaiduHospital but were advised home quarantine as a precautionarymeasure. However, they were found loitering in the city. Wehave booked them under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act andForeigners Act," the official said.

