In show of solidarity, people across Haryana light candles, earthen lamps

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:12 IST
People across Haryana switched off lights in their homes, lit candles, earthen lamps and flashed mobile phone torch at 9 pm on Sunday, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show "collective resolve and solidarity" in the fight against coronavirus. There was a tremendous response to Prime Minister's appeal in Haryana where people in villages, small towns and big cities such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal and Panchkula responded to the PM's call.

At some places, including Rohtak, policemen who were on duty also lit candles and turned on mobile phone torch. "Across India, we are one, we are behind those who are into this fight against this virus," said Anmol, a Panchkula resident.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala, also lit candles at their official residences here. "Lighting earthen lamps is not just a matter of faith but of sympathy too and paying homage to those who are not amongst us due to coronavirus," Chief Minister Khattar tweeted shortly before 9 pm.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said it is a small gesture to tell all those who are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 that the entire nation stands behind them in this difficult hour. Haryana's Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala also lit candles at his Sirsa residence with his family.

However, Congress legislator Varun Mullana felt that this was not an appropriate time to light candles and appear to be in a celebratory mood. "When this thing will end, when we win the fight against coronavirus, definitely I will like to light candles and celebrate. But today is not the right time to do all this,” he said.

"Today, saving lives and managing problems at hand and finding solutions for the same is more important. Doctors out there want masks, protective gear. What is the fun of beating thalis and lighting candles when we cannot get them critical protective gear,” he said. "What kind of gratitude is this that you are not providing them with basic things. It is like sending a soldier to the border without a gun and later tell him you go, we will clap for you," said the Congress leader.

This is the second time Modi has sought to rally people amid the ongoing lockdown to combat the pandemic, which has claimed more than 65,600 lives globally and inflicted over 12 lakh people. Prime Minister Modi on Friday had urged people to turn off lights in their homes for nine minutes at 9 pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus.

On March 24, Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown across the country from March 25 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that social distancing was the only way to deal with the deadly virus..

