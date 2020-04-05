Ensure strict lockdown to combat coronavirus threat: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday directed officials to ensure strict lockdown and curfew in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said it was necessary for people to stay indoors at this critical time.

Gehlot was reviewing the lockdown and curfew situation in the state through video-conferencing with the home department and senior police officials. The chief minister directed to provide proper security to the doctors and healthcare workers undertaking screening and surveying of patients. Gehlot directed that police officers should put an effective check on rumours and misinformation being spread through social media and other means. Officials informed the chief minister that curfew is in place in 34 police station areas of different districts of the state, an official statement issued here said.

More than 50 cases have been registered and action has been taken against over 300 people for posting misleading information on social media, it said. Gehlot also directed to ensure all arrangements for isolation for COVID-19 patients, availability of medical equipment, delivery of ration and food items, necessary arrangement in camps made for migrant workers, pregnant women, the statement said.

