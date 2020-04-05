Punjab, Chandigarh join nation, light candles, diyas, switch on phone torches

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, people in Punjab and Union Territory of Chandigarh switched off power lights at homes and lighted candles, diyas and switched on cell phone torches for nine minutes at 9 PM on Sunday

Residents came outside of their homes, stood at gates and balconies while maintaining social distance to express their solidarity in the battle against coronavirus. Some even burst firecrackers. From elders to children, people at most of places turned off the lights in their homes and lighted diyas and candles while many switched on mobile phone torches

“We are with our Prime Minister and we are going to defeat the coronavirus,” said a middle-aged man in Bathinda. People in Amritsar, which witnessed light rains and winds, came out of their homes and switched off lights. In Chandigarh, Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore and his wife Alka Singh joined the nation by lighting candles at the Raj Bhawan.

