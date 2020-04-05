Delhi Police help pregnant woman reach hospital in time

Amid the countrywide lockdown, the Delhi Police on Sunday lent a helping hand to a pregnant woman undergoing labour pain by ensuring she reaches hospital in time. "Our staff is well trained to handle such situations, they make sure that pregnant women undergoing labour pain reach hospital comfortably," said Poonam Parik, PCR South Zone In-charge.

She further said that during the lockdown, PCR vans have taken up the responsibility of reaching out to women, children and senior citizen in need for help. "So far we have helped 155 such women. This is on our priority amid lockdown," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.