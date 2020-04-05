Left Menu
Northern Railway's Jagadhari workshop coverall PPE sample pass DRDO testing

Jagadhari workshop of Northern Railway has become the first workshop whose coverall personal protective equipment (PPEs) have been passed DRDO testing.

The coverall PPE sample by Jagadhari workshop of the Northern Railway.. Image Credit: ANI

Jagadhari workshop of Northern Railway has become the first workshop whose coverall personal protective equipment (PPEs) have been passed DRDO testing. Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar said that after this success, the Railways can contribute in mitigating the shortfall for coverall PPEs.

Two samples of PPE like coverall made in Jagadhari workshop of Northern Railway has cleared the test conducted by a government testing centre, the CPRO said. The tests were conducted to check the resistance of bio-protective covering material to penetration of blood or body fluid.

These coveralls will be manufactured by Indian Railways and will be worn by doctors in Railway Hospitals while treating COVID-19 patients, the CPRO said. Northern Railway General Manager Rajeev Chaudhary said it is a big achievement for Northern Railway as well as Indian railways. "We will do everything to fight against COVID-19."

Indian Railways is going to manufacture PPE garments on a large scale in its zonal workshops and production units. These two samples were subjected to tests at DRDO lab in Gwalior and have come out successful. Officials said that technical specifications of these PPEs are now ready and material suppliers are in place and production can start in right earnest.

Indian Railways is aiming to produce three sets per sewing machine per hour for 15 days in its production units and workshops. Jagadhari Workshop will share the technical details including specifications of the approved sample and quantities of materials required with other zonal workshops and production units of Indian Railways.

Indian Railway Stores Department has been designated to procure the material for the production of coveralls. (ANI)

