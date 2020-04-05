People in Ahmedabad light diyas, flash torch lights to mark fight against COVID-19

People turned off the lights of their houses and lighted earthen lamps and flashed torch lights in Ahmedabad, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses today at '9 pm for 9 minutes' and just light candles or 'diyas' to mark the fight against coronavirus, which has claimed 83 lives in the country so far.

This comes days after the people had come out in their balconies and clapped and clanged utensils to express their gratitude to medical professionals -- who are at the forefront of the country's fight against coronavirus. The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths. (ANI)

