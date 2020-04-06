Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP man suffering from cough, cold ends life fearing he had COVID-19

PTI | Banda | Updated: 06-04-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 11:01 IST
UP man suffering from cough, cold ends life fearing he had COVID-19

Banda (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man who had self-isolated after having cough and cold, hanged himself in Jamalpur village here, with the police suspecting that he acted out of the fear of having contracted the novel coronavirus. Rajendra took the extreme step at his in-laws' house on Saturday.

His brother-in-law told police that after having cough and cold he isolated himself in a room after some villagers suspected that he was suffering from COVID-19. "Maybe, he committed suicide due to this. The matter is being probed," a police official said.

The district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Santosh Kumar said the man had not visited any government hospital for treatment..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Export expectations in Germany's car sector at lowest since 2009 -Ifo

Export expectations in Germanys car sector have fallen to their lowest level since March 2009, when Europes largest economy was in the throes of the global financial crisis, Germanys Ifo institute said on Monday.The prospects for the German...

Homeless people in Gujarat's Bharuch join nation in fight against COVID-19

Supporting Indias fight against coronavirus, the homeless people here also followed Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to light diyas and candles. The people were seen lighting candles at 9 pm on Sunday.People in various states of the cou...

U.S. Forces Japan declares health emergency for bases in Kanto region

The U.S. Forces Japan commander declared on Monday a public health emergency for its military bases in eastern Japans Kanto region including Tokyo, which has seen a jump in the number of new coronavirus infections. Due to the steady increas...

Two deaths, 14 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh: Govt.

Two deaths, 14 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020