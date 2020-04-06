Left Menu
Woman succumbs to COVID-19 in Vadodara; Guj toll reaches 12

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:08 IST
The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 12 in Gujarat after a 62-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Vadodara on Monday, an official said. The woman had travelled to Sri Lanka. After returning from the neighbouring country, she fell ill and was on March 18 admitted to Vadodara's SSG Hospital where she later tested positive for coronavirus, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Nalin Upadhyay said.

She was part of a group that travelled to Sri Lanka. Earlier, another group member from Vadodara tested positive for coronavirus and he died on April 2, Upadhyay said.

Out of the total 12 deaths in the state, five have been reported from Ahmedabad, two each from Surat, Vadodara and Bhavnagar, and one in Panchmahal..

